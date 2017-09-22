Sandoval Blasts Latest GOP Health Care Bill

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) said that the flexibility fellow Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) promised will be good for Nevada in a health-care bill he’s sponsoring is a “false choice” because the legislation will also slash funding, the Nevada Independent reports.

Sandoval said he would not “pit seniors, children, families, the mentally ill, the critically ill, hospitals, care providers or any other Nevadan against each other” because of the steep cuts to federal funding the state would face if the Heller-sponsored measure were to pass.