Trump Plan Would Cut Top Tax Rate to 35%

“President Trump and Republican leaders plan to cut the top tax rate for the wealthiest Americans to 35% and dramatically reduce taxes on big and small businesses,” according to details leaked to Axios.

“The GOP leaders and the White House plan to cut the top tax rate for small businesses — known as ‘pass-throughs’ — from 39.6% to 25%. (Currently small businesses pay the same tax rates as individuals, and this puts them at a disadvantage to larger corporations, which pay lower rates.)”