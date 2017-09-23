Why Murkowski’s Vote Probably Can’t Be Bought

A GOP operative explains to HuffPost why Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AZ) probably can’t be convinced to vote for the Graham-Cassidy health care bill by letting Alaska keep Obamacare while it’s repealed for nearly every other state.

Said the operative: “So Lisa Murkowski votes for this bill, she gets to keep the benefits of the Affordable Care Act in Alaska. She votes against the bill, she keeps them as well. Why would she go for that? The only cost is political in terms of a high profile flip-flop that results in irritating all the constituents who aren’t already angry.”