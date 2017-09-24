Graham Predicts He’ll Get the Votes

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the GOP would manage to round up the 50 votes necessary to pass Obamacare repeal through the Senate by the end of the next week, Politico reports.

But his path to 50 votes is unclear.

“Among the Senate’s 52 Republicans, Rand Paul of Kentucky and John McCain of Arizona have already said they will vote against the proposal, which would repeal Obamacare and replace it with block grants to the states. Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday she would have a difficult time voting for the bill, and Senate Republicans also expect Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote against it.”