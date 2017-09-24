Steelers Stay In Locker Room for National Anthem

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin said his team would remain in the locker room for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, the Sporting News reports.

Said Tomlin: “These are very divisive times for our country. For us, as a football team, it’s about us remaining solid. We are not gonna be divided by anything said by anyone.”

He added: “If a guy wants to go about his normal business and participate in the anthem, he shouldn’t be forced to choose sides. If a guy feels the need to do something, he shouldn’t be separated from his teammate who chooses not to. So we’re not participating today. That’s our decision. We’re gonna be 100 percent. We came here to play a football game. That’s our intentions, and we’re gonna play and play to win.”