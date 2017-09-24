Trump Issues New Travel Ban

President Trump “issued a new order banning almost all travel to the United States from seven countries, including most of the nations covered by his original travel ban, citing threats to national security posed by letting their citizens into the country,” the New York Times reports.

“Starting next month, most citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea will be indefinitely banned from entering the United States, Mr. Trump said in a proclamation released Sunday night.”

Axios: “One obvious change is that, after the earlier policy was labeled a Muslim ban, the Trump administration has added countries that are not majority-Muslim.”