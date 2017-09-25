Bannon Sought To Infiltrate Facebook Hiring

Steve Bannon “plotted to plant a mole inside Facebook,” according to emails sent days before he took over Donald Trump’s president campaign which were obtained by BuzzFeed News.

“The email exchange with a conservative Washington operative reveals the importance that the giant tech platform — now reeling from its role in the 2016 election — held for one of the campaign’s central figures. And it also shows the lengths to which the brawling new American right is willing to go to keep tabs on and gain leverage over the Silicon Valley giants they used to help elect Trump — but whose executives they also see as part of the globalist enemy.”