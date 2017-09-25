Chafee Mulls Run for Governor as a Democrat

Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee “is still mulling whether to challenge his successor Gina Raimondo in the 2018 election, but he has made one decision – there would be a ‘D’ next to his name if he jumps into the race,” WPRI reports.

Said Chafee: “I’m a Democrat.”

“Chafee won election to the U.S. Senate as a Republican in 2000, then won the governor’s office as an independent in 2010, only to join the Democratic Party in 2013. He declined to seek re-election as governor in 2014, but surprised many the following year when he decided to seek the Democratic presidential nomination.”