Ivanka Trump Used Personal Email for Official Work

“Ivanka Trump, the first daughter and adviser to the president, used a personal email address to communicate with a government official after her father took office,” Newsweek reports.

“The documents show that on February 28, Trump—identifying herself as Ivanka Kushner—emailed Linda McMahon, the administrator of the United States Small Business Administration, from a personal domain.”

“Trump became an unpaid federal employee in March. But multiple government ethics experts say she likely could have had access to a White House email account in February, given that she is first daughter. Radford, her chief of staff, had a White House email address at the time.”