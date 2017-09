Rep. Mike Coffman (R-CO) “picked an unusual fight Monday: he wants another Republican to challenge him in next year’s primary election,” 9News reports.

“Not just any Republican. Coffman wants to do battle with Tom Tancredo (R) — the firebrand conservative former congressman who used to occupy Coffman’s seat in the House of Representatives.”

Said Coffman: “Come after me. We could define what the Republican party is for a generation to come.”