McConnell Lost In About Every Way Possible Yesterday

Washington Post: “The Kentucky Republican had to abandon, again, an effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act amid an uprising from the more moderate wing of the GOP caucus. Then he learned that one of his most influential Republican chairman would not run for reelection next year, setting up a potentially divisive race to succeed the senator.”

“Finally, before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, McConnell suffered the final indignity: His preferred candidate in Alabama, Sen. Luther Strange (R), lost the GOP nomination in embarrassing fashion to a conservative insurgent who vowed that his victory would send a message that McConnell and his allies should ‘run scared for a while.'”

Mike Allen: “The Republican establishment is so weak that even when it has Trump on its side, as it did in Alabama, is can’t beat the Trumpers.”

Politico: “For Mitch McConnell, Tuesday was about as bad as it could get.”