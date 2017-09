“Seventeen months after being released from prison for tax fraud, Michael Grimm (R) will formally announce his campaign for Congress, challenging the man who filled his seat when he pleaded guilty, Rep. Daniel Donovan (R-NY),” the Staten Island Advance reports.

“Grimm served eight months in federal prison beginning in 2015 after pleading guilty to a single count of tax fraud related to a Manhattan health food restaurant he co-owned before taking office.”