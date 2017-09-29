Retirements Are Key to Control of House

Nate Cohn: “The Republican structural edge in the House is fully realized only with the added advantage of incumbency. The Democrats would be overwhelming favorites to retake the House in this political environment if no incumbents chose to run for re-election, even with all of the burdens of gerrymandering and geography.”

“So far, four Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election in highly competitive districts.”

“My colleagues Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns reported recently that Republicans fear a wave of additional retirements. And Roy Moore’s victory over the establishment-backed Luther Strange in the Alabama Republican Senate primary this week could further embolden primary challenges to G.O.P. House incumbents, increasing the chances that they step aside.”

“But without a string of retirements, the Democratic path to control of the House is challenging. Incumbents are just that hard to beat.”