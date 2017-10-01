Out today: Overload: Finding the Truth in Today’s Deluge of News by Bob Schieffer.

Schieffer explained the book’s premise on Face the Nation:

“We’ve never been through anything like this probably since the invention of the printing press. You know we talk about the invention of the printing press — how it improved literacy, it caused the reformation, the counter-reformation — but there was also 30 years of religious wars that followed the printing press and it took about three decades for the world to reach equilibrium. We’re at the very beginning of what’s going on now in this digital age that’s taken the place of print. It’s affected nothing more than the way we get the news.”