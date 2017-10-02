Jared and Ivanka Shrink Roles to Shield Themselves

Mike Allen: “With increasing legal and practical questions about their presence in the West Wing, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are trying to remain viable by shrinking their purview and making more of an effort to ‘stay in their lane,’ associates tell us.”

“Both see themselves as under constant attack, as a way to get at the president.”

“In the chaotic early days of the administration, ‘Javanka’ — as Steve Bannon derisively called them — were involved in almost everything, from personnel to presidential statements. But now — with the departures of Bannon and Reince Priebus, and the stricter processes put in place by the new chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly — colleagues say they are sticking more closely to their formal portfolios.”