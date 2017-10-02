Attacks Hit U.S. Spy Network In Cuba

Associated Press: “It wasn’t until U.S. spies, posted to the embassy under diplomatic cover, reported hearing bizarre sounds and experiencing even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong, individuals familiar with the situation said.”

“To date, the Trump administration largely has described the 21 victims as U.S. embassy personnel or ‘members of the diplomatic community.’ That description suggested only bona fide diplomats and their family members were struck, with no logical motivation beyond disrupting U.S.-Cuban relations.”

“Behind the scenes, though, investigators immediately started searching for explanations in the darker, rougher world of spycraft and counterespionage, given that so many of the first reported cases involved intelligence workers posted to the U.S. embassy.”