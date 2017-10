“This must stop. It is positively infuriating that my colleagues in Congress are so afraid of the gun industry that they pretend there aren’t public policy responses to this epidemic. There are, and the thoughts and prayers of politicians are cruelly hollow if they are paired with legislative indifference. It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something.”

— Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), on Twitter, in response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas.