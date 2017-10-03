Trump Says Puerto Rico Threw Budget ‘Out of Whack’

President Trump told Puerto Rico officials they should feel “very proud” they haven’t lost thousands of lives like in “a real catastrophe like Katrina,” the Washington Post reports.

The president also seemed to fault the devastated island for imperiling the United States’s budget by requiring hurricane relief funds: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

Vox: “He downplayed throughout his remarks how dire things are in Puerto Rico, where more than half of the people don’t have power, running water, or cellphone service two weeks after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, tore through the island.”