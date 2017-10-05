Poll Shows Growing Dissatisfaction with Republicans

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds that voters’ assessment of the Republican Party has plummeted to 62% unfavorable/23% favorable, significantly changed from the 55% unfavorable/32% favorable registered in a June poll.

The Democratic Party recorded a 48% unfavorable/37% favorable rating in the most recent poll.

Said pollster David Paleologos: “The Republican Party is in freefall. In March the GOP had a 48% unfavorable rating, in June the negative swelled to 55%. Today the GOP unfavorable is 62%. What’s next?”