Top House Democrats Calls for New Leadership

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) said that “it’s time for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team to prepare to step down and make way for the next generation of lawmakers in her caucus,” the Washington Post reports.

The comments by Sanchez, “who as vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus ranks fifth in the 194-member body, are the most explicit to date by a senior congressional Democrat and a member of the California congressional delegation about Pelosi’s political future.”