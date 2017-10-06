Democrats Seek to Make Ryan a Villain

“Democrats are doubling down on their campaign trying to turn House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) into political villain in advance of next year’s midterm election, using themes that could hurt his image with staunch conservatives in addition to liberal activists,” the Washington Post reports.

“House Majority PAC, a super PAC affiliated with the leadership team of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), is launching the new round of digital ads throughout the country highlighting the health-care fight. Additionally, the group is trying to brand Ryan with an elitist tag, through a new website that it is launching called ‘Fancy Paul Ryan.'”