Partisan Divides Over Political Values Widen

“Across 10 measures that Pew Research Center has tracked on t he same surveys since 1994, the average partisan gap has increased from 15 percentage points to 36 points.”

“Two decades ago, the average partisan differences on these items were only somewhat wider than differences by religious attendance or educational attainment and about as wide as the differences between blacks and whites (14 points, on average). Today, the party divide is much wider than any of these demographic differences.”