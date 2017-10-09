The Republican’s Guide to Presidential Etiquette

New York Times editorial board: “Republicans used to care a whole lot about how a president comported himself, and whether he acted at all times with the dignity his station demands.”

“But hey, that was then! In 2017, there’s a whole new bar for tolerable conduct by the commander in chief. Our original guide cataloged several dozen examples. Almost five months later, it’s clear that an update is necessary. This expanded list is meant to ensure that Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell and other congressional Republicans never forget what they now condone in a president.”