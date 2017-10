“Longtime Republican donor Foster Friess said that he is exploring a 2018 bid for U.S. Senate in Wyoming, making him the latest conservative figure to consider challenging Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), a low-key member of the leadership,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Friess: “Normally, over the years, I’ve dismissed these urgings. But due to the stature of the people requesting, I sense a responsibility to prayerfully explore the possibility.”