Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said “he opposes repealing the estate tax, a long-sought goal of his party,” Bloomberg reports.

“The South Dakota senator’s position could imperil prospects of ending the tax given the GOP’s narrow, 52-vote majority in the Senate.”

Said Rounds: “I think we do the most good by preserving the estate tax in some form… The larger ones and the most wealthy — they’ve already figured out a way to bypass the taxes anyway.”