Democrats Suddenly See Path to Taking the Senate

Politico: “Something remarkable is happening in the halls of the Capitol: talk of a serious fight for the Senate majority next year. Senate Democrats, once all but resigned to staying in the minority until at least 2020, say the door to retaking the chamber in next year’s midterms has cracked — just barely — if everything breaks their way. And instead of boasting about how many more seats they’re about to pick up, Republicans are now pondering the once-unthinkable possibility of losing the Senate, and with it, the ability to confirm President Donald Trump’s nominees.”