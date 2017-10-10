Ex-Trump Adviser Refuses to Testify

“Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, informed the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not be cooperating with any requests to appear before the panel for its investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and would plead the Fifth,” Politico reports.

“A former naval-officer-turned-energy consultant, Page came under fire last year after reports emerged that he had met with high-level associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in 2016. While Page denied those meetings occurred, the Trump campaign distanced itself from the adviser not long after.”