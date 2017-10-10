White House Fears Paul Will Block Tax Plan

Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) “outspoken opposition to a leadership-backed Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill and the backup Graham-Cassidy plan helped demolish the GOP’s health care agenda. And now Republicans are worried that the contrarian Paul is going to do the same on tax reform by coming out early and vocally against their work,” Politico reports.

Said one ally to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “You have to assume he’s going to be a no on everything.”

“The Senate will consider the budget teeing up tax reform in mid-October, and Paul is privately sending signals he’ll vote against it, just as he did on the budget setting up Obamacare repeal in January, when he was the lone Republican senator to do so.”