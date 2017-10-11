Trump Wins Two Battles In the Culture War

First Read: “Trump and congressional Republicans haven’t passed a health care bill. And tax reform still seems to be a gigantic lift. But Trump and his supporters can crow about this — the president has won back-to-back battles in the Culture War.”

“Yesterday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to NFL owners and executives, saying: ‘We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem,’ and said that the NFL has developed a plan that it will address at next week’s meeting.”

“Also, ESPN suspended host Jemele Hill for violating the company’s social media policy after she tweeted about boycotts against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.”