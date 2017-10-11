Key Donor Demands Pledge to Impeach Trump

“One of the Democratic Party’s most prominent financial backers is demanding that lawmakers and candidates on the left support removing President Trump from office, putting pressure on Democrats to make Mr. Trump’s ouster a defining issue in the 2018 midterm elections,” the New York Times reports.

“Tom Steyer, a billionaire California investor who spent more than $91 million supporting Democrats in the 2016 elections, issued the demand to his party in a letter on Wednesday. In his message, Mr. Steyer described Mr. Trump as a ‘clear and present danger to the republic’ and called on Democrats to pledge that they would seek to remove him from office if they take control of Congress next year.”