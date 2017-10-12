New Polls from a Dozen House Races

Public Policy Polling surveyed a dozen different GOP-held House districts, three of which are open seats while the other nine feature incumbents seeking re-election.

David Nir: “While a couple of these results (particularly CA-49 and VA-10) look good for Democrats, overall they paint a picture of a very close battleground and don’t make it feel like a wave election is in the offing. But it’s still very early, and with over a year until Election Day, these races still have a long time to take shape.”