California state Senate president Kevin de León (D) intends to enter California’s 2018 Senate race against Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), CNN reports.

“De León has begun calling labor leaders and elected officials to inform them of his plans and is expected to soon announce his campaign against Feinstein, a giant of California Democratic politics who has held the office since 1992.”

