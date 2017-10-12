Republicans Are Going to Get ‘Pelosi-ed’ In 2018

Amy Walter: “By now we are all familiar with the GOP formula in competitive House races. Take the Democratic candidate. Put his or her picture next to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi in a TV ad. Warn voters that the Democratic candidate shares Pelosi’s ‘San Francisco values’ and will be a foot solider in Pelosi’s liberal army if he or she gets to Washington. Rinse. Repeat.”

“What we didn’t expect earlier this year, however, was that Democrats would make Republican leaders in Congress their own political boogeymen—their own Pelosi if you will. Past Democratic attempts to turn Speaker Paul Ryan into a political pariah by attacking the ‘Ryan budget’ fell flat. This year, however, Democrats have a new ally in their battle to turn the GOP leadership into a political liability for GOP candidates: President Donald J. Trump. The more Trump fights with his own party, the more unpopular these members become.”