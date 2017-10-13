When Trump Felt Humiliated

Maggie Haberman recounted at a New York Times event that when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out it was “the only time in my memory when Donald Trump was humiliated. And he really was humiliated.”

Said Haberman: “He does not experience these things the way most people do, but he was then.”

She added: “When he came downstairs at Trump Tower that day, the day after the tape dropped. He came downstairs and there had been an impromptu rally in front of Trump Tower. And Trump walked out the glass doors unannounced and he did a power salute and people were pawing… It was really scary because I felt like anything could happen at that moment because he clearly was undone. And the next night was when he brought Bill Clinton’s accusers to the debate.”