States Move to Upgrade Election Systems

“State election officials, worried about the integrity of their voting systems, are pressing to make them more secure ahead of next year’s midterm elections,” the New York Times reports.

“Reacting in large part to Russian efforts to hack the presidential election last year, a growing number of states are upgrading electoral databases and voting machines, and even adding cybersecurity experts to their election teams. The efforts — from both Democrats and Republicans — amount to the largest overhaul of the nation’s voting infrastructure since the contested presidential election in 2000 spelled an end to punch-card ballots and voting machines with mechanical levers.”