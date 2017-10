Secretary of State Rex Tillerson refused to tell CNN whether he called President Trump a “moron.”

Said Tillerson: “I’m not going to deal with that kind of petty stuff. This is a town that seems to relish gossip, rumor, innuendo—and they feed on it. They feed on one another in a very destructive way. I don’t work that way. I don’t deal that way. And I’m just not going to dignify the question.”