Cotton Eyed for Possible CIA Vacancy

Mike Allen: “We told you about internal administration conversations about sliding CIA Director Mike Pompeo over to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whenever he heads back to Texas.”

“Now we’re hearing about a top possibility for the next chess move: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was considered for CIA director (and SecDef) during the transition, and is a candidate for CIA again.”

“Cotton is one of the few senators with an easy relationship with Trump, talking to him a few times a week, giving him advice about top jobs (that Trump has taken), and planting the seed for the Iran policy announced Friday.”