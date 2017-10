Congressional Candidate Says She Was Abducted by Aliens

“Florida has a U.S. senator who once flew aboard the Space Shuttle,” McClatchy reports.

“A congressional candidate from Miami can go one better: Bettina Rodriguez Aguilera (R) says she’s been aboard a spaceship too. But this one was crewed by aliens. As in extraterrestrials.”

“Three blond, big-bodied beings — two females, one male — visited her when she was 7 years old and have communicated telepathically with her several times in her life, she says.”