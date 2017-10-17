Judge Halts New Version of Trump’s Travel Ban

“Hours before it was to take effect, a federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide order on Tuesday blocking, for now, President Trump’s third attempt at a travel ban. It would have indefinitely stopped almost all travel to the United States from seven countries, including most of the Muslim-majority nations included in his original travel ban,” the New York Times reports.

“Tuesday’s ruling was yet another legal setback for one of Mr. Trump’s earliest and most controversial efforts. The judge, Derrick Watson of Federal District Court in Honolulu, had previously blocked Mr. Trump’s second travel ban from taking effect in March.”