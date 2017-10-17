Senators Reach Deal to Stabilize Obamacare

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said that he and Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) have reached a bipartisan deal to stabilize the Affordable Care Act, the New York Times reports.

The deal would extend key Obamacare payments to insurers for two years and give states more flexibility to change Obamacare rules.

Said Alexander: “This takes care of the next two years. After that, we can have a full-fledged debate on where we go long-term on health care.”

President Trump called it a “good short term solution.”