A new Monmouth poll in Virginia finds Ed Gillespie (R) just ahead of Ralph Northam (D) in the race for governor, 48% to 47%.

Said pollster Patrick Murray: “This has never been more than a five point race in Monmouth’s polling, and that means either candidate has a very real shot at winning this thing. We have seen lots of little movement that has either helped or hurt each candidate but with neither one being able to break out.”