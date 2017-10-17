Georgia Candidate Holds ‘Bump Stock’ Giveaway

State Sen. Michael Williams (R), a candidate for governor in Georgia, is giving away a “bump stock,” the rapid-fire gun modification linked to the Las Vegas shooting, in a campaign contest to highlight his opposition to new regulation on the devices, NBC News reports.

“Williams, who is positioning himself as the most pro-Donald Trump candidate in a crowded GOP field to succeed term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal (R), said the contest is a celebration of the Second Amendment.”

Said Williams: “The tragedy in Las Vegas broke my heart, but any talk of banning or regulating bump stocks is merely cheap political lip service from career politicians. Georgia’s gun owners deserve a governor who will stand with them when liberals and Hollywood elites attack our fundamental rights.”