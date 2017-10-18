Trump Insists He Didn’t Make Controversial Remark

President Trump doubled down on his denial that he told the widow of a U.S. solider killed in Niger that her husband “knew what he signed up for,” The Hill reports.

“Speaking at the White House, Trump pushed back on details of his call with Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow that were provided by Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL), who was in the car with the widow, Myeshia Johnson, during the conversation.”

Said Trump: “I didn’t say what that congresswoman said – didn’t say it at all — she knows it. I would like her to make the statement again because I did not say what she said.”