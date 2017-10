Trump Tells Senators They Might See His Taxes One Day

President Trump told a bipartisan group of senators that they may see his tax returns one day, Bloomberg reports.

“The aide said the remark appeared to be flippant, and it’s not clear the attendees believed the president. Democrats have pushed for Trump to release his tax returns; he departed from roughly four decades of tradition for presidential candidates by refusing to disclose any of them during the 2016 campaign.”