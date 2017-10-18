Salt Lake Mayor Challenges Mia Love

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams (D) announced he is running for Utah’s 4th Congressional District, teeing up a 2018 challenge against two-term Rep. Mia Love (R-UT), the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Said McAdams: “We sat down with our kids and we told them that we expect that this will be ugly. There will be a lot of negativity. And that does give me pause. Ultimately, the moment that good people are bullied out of running for office because of fear of the negativity, then Washington really is lost.”