Trump Pick Equated Belief in Global Warming to Paganism

President Trump’s nominee to be the White House senior adviser for environmental policy, Kathleen Hartnett White, in 2016 described the belief in “global warming” as a “kind of paganism” for “secular elites,” CNN reports.

“Hartnett White, currently a senior fellow at the conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation, has long expressed skepticism about established climate science and once dismissed the idea that carbon dioxide is a pollutant, calling it ‘the gas of life on this planet.'”

As head of the Council on Environmental Quality, Hartnett White would oversee environmental and energy policies across the government.