Senate Approves Budget to Pave Way for Tax Cut

Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “put the finishing touches on a bicameral budget deal allowing Congress to swiftly move to tax reform, multiple sources in both chambers said. The Senate approved the budget 51-49 Thursday night, clearing the way to cut as much as three weeks out of the process,” Politico reports.

“GOP leaders, as well as House Budget Chairman Diane Black and Senate Budget Chairman Mike Enzi, have been ironing out their difference and crafted a Senate amendment full of House-requested tweaks. Because the Senate adopt the amendment during its marathon ‘vote-a-rama’ Thursday, the House could clear the fiscal blueprint as soon as next week.”

Said one House GOP aide: “Members know how high of a priority tax reform is, and so that’s how it will be sold.”