Trump Says He Wants Bipartisan Tax Reform Process

“President Trump suggested at a meeting with senators that the Senate create a bipartisan working group for tax reform, surprising Republicans who’ve been planning to pass a party-line bill,” Politico reports.

“While everyone in the room nodded along with Trump’s hopes for bipartisanship, there was no agreement among senators to actually create such a group, which is viewed by some Republicans as redundant to the existing Finance Committee.”

Playbook: “The ship has sailed on a bipartisan tax overhaul. Republicans have been working for months on their proposal. This does highlight, though, the reason Republicans are skittish about working with the president. You never know what he’ll do.”