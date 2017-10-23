Vast Majority of Trump Appointees Are White Men

Reuters: “Recently available government data on the ethnic and gender make-up of the broader Trump administration shows that with over 1,000 mid-level political jobs filled by mid-year the appointees look much like the top leadership: mostly white and male. OPM numbers analyzed by Reuters show that 88% of such appointees were non-Hispanic white and 62% were men.”

“By comparison, in the final year of Barack Obama’s Democratic administration, non-Hispanic whites made up 67% of that group and men accounted for 47% – closer to what the U.S. population looks like.”