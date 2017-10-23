Widow Has ‘Nothing to Say’ to Trump

“Nineteen days after her husband’s death and two days after his wrenching burial, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson said she has ‘nothing to say’ to President Trump, whose condolence call pulled the grieving widow into the center of a national controversy,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Myeshia Johnson: “Very upset and hurt; it made me cry even worse.”

Making her first public comments, Johnson recalled that the president said her husband “knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyways. And it made me cry. I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said it.”